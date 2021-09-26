Bhubaneswar: The Landfall process of Cyclone Gulab will commence from 6 PM today, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

According to Mohapatra, the landfall process of Cyclone Gulab to start at 6 PM and continue for at least six hours and will end by midnight.

The IMD DG predicted that the gale wind speed reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph very likely to prevail over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal till the late night of today.

“Gale wind speed reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph from is likely to prevail along & off south Odisha coast (Ganjam, Gajapati Districts), 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph along and off Khurda, Puri, Rayagada and Koraput districts, 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts of Odisha till mid-night,” he said.

“Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along & off remaining parts of Odisha coast and also over northeast Bay of Bengal today. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along & off Odisha coast on 27th Sept,” he added.