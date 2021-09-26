Landfall Process of cyclone Gulab ends, no major damage reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of cyclone Gulab has ended and no information about any major damage was reported in Odisha till now, informed the I & PR Department of the State Government this evening.

Briefing the media about cyclone Gulab, Odisha SRC Pradeep Jena said that cyclonic Storm Gulab has made landfall at Santhaguda in Andhra Pradesh. Rainfall in Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput districts may increase tonight due to the system.

The Department further said that the State government is all set for the repairs and restoration work after the Cyclone. As many as 42 ODRAF, 24 NDRF & 103 firefighters’ teams have been engaged for the purpose.

A total of 39000 persons including 10500 in Ganjam district, 2360 in Rayagada district, 8260 in Koraput district and 6582 in Malkangiri district have so far been shifted to safer places, it added.

Besides, steps also have been taken by the concerned district collectors for any possible eventuality that may occur due to rain after the cyclone.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Gulab is likely to weaken into a deep depression during the next 6 hours.