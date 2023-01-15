Land dispute turns ugly, miscreants fire bullets inside house in Odisha

There was some disagreement on land-related matters following which there was a shootout in Sadaiepalli village under Bolangir Sadar police limits.

Bolangir: In a shocking incident, a shootout ahs taken place in Bolangir district of Odisha on Sunday in broad daylight.

According to reports, there was some disagreement on land-related matters following which there was a shootout in Sadaiepalli village under Bolangir Sadar police limits.

Reports further suggest that, the land mafia had entered the house of a man identified as Lambodhar Sai. They beat him up an then fired bullets inside his house. But the bullet has not caused any injuries.

The Sadar Police immediately rushed to the spot and started investigation into the matter, said reports. The person who has been injured in the shootout has been identified as Dilip Pattnaik of  Bibhutipada of Bolangir district.

 

 

