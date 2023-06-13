Land dispute turns ugly as miscreants open fires on Youth’s house in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A group of miscreants opened fire on a youth’s house due to a land dispute in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. The incident took place near a private English medium school under Bisra police limits of the district.

The youth has been identified as Vicky Singh, a resident of Bisra village of Sundargarh.

According to sources, the miscreants opened fire three to four times on Vicky’s house. The youth narrowly escapes unhurt from the firing.

Following the incident, Vicky Singh’s family lodged a written complaint with the Bishra police station. They have also mentioned in the complaint that the miscreants threatened to shoot them if they don’t resolute the dispute.

Based on the complaint, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. The cops have also started a manhunt for the miscreants.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.