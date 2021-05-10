Balangir: In a shocking incident a younger brother has been killed by his own elder brother over a mere land dispute in Odisha.

According to reports, the incident took place in Badmal police outpost area of ​​Saintala police station in Balangir district.

In the village of Badmal, there was a scuffle between two brothers, Devraj Bhoi and Tikichan Bhoi, over a piece of land.

Devraj, (45 years) died at the scene after his elder brother, Tikichan hit him with a stick in a fit of rage.

A complaint has been lodged in the Saintala police station. The Badmal police and Saintala police arrived on the scene to investigate into the matter.

Devraj’s body has been sent for post mortem and Tikichan has been detained by police.