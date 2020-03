Lamp Lit Near Sri Jagannath For Protection Against Coronavirus In Odisha

Puri: A huge lamp has been lit near lord Jagannath in the Sri Mandir, Puri.

The earthen lamp has been lit in front of the main entrance or ‘Singha Dwara’ by the Sri Jagannath Sena.

They prayed to the Lord to protect the people from Coronavirus and give them strength to fight it.

They had also asked Sri Jagannath to save the people of the world from this epidemic.