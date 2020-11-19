Bhubaneswar: A lady traffic Police of the capital city of Odisha has garnered admiration for her recent act as a Good Samaritan. The lady cop provided first aid treatment to a girl who had met an accident in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

The lady traffic cop has been identified as Priyanka Barua. She was on duty at the Xavier square in the capital city on Wednesday.

As per reports, a girl was coming on her scooty towards Jayadev Vihar chowk from Nalco Chowk area at about 10 am on Wednesday when she met with an accident.

Soon after the road mishap, Priyanka, the on-duty traffic police at Xavier square, rushed near the injured lady, made her sit on a safe place and took our her first-aid box. She applied medicine to the wound that the girl had received on her left foot and then wrapped a bandage around the wound.

The commuters who were present over there also co-operated and did not disturb the cop and the injured lady. Onlookers were all praise for the lady cop.

It is to be noted that few days back two on-duty traffic police personnel helped a vegetable vendor to collect the tomatoes that had fallen from an Auto-rickshaw and spread on the road at Airport square in Bhubaneswar. Hats off to these cops.