Lady teacher suspended over fake BED certificate in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Bhadrak: A lady teacher has been suspended over fake BED certificate in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Karanjiadia village in Nayakanidihi Panchayat under Basudevpur Block in the district.

The lady teacher has been identified as Rebati Jena, who was working as a teacher in the Karanjiadia Nodal High School.

As per reports, Jena had started her job as a Sikshya Sahayaka (SS) in Banta back in the year 2005. Later, in 2017 she was transferred to the Nodal High School of Karanjiadia under Basudevpur Block.

Since, then she was working in this school as a teacher for the last 18 years on the basis of the fake BED (Bachelor of Education) certificate.

Now, after certificate verification the matter came to the fore. Basudevpur Block Education Officer (BEO) has lodged an FIR against the former lady teacher in this matter at Naakanidihi Police Station.