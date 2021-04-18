Nabarangpur: A lady teacher has recently been witnessed asking for bribe openly to a shop keeper in Nabarangpur district of Odisha. The video of the teacher asking for the money has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, a teacher was seen asking for Rs. 15,000 to a shop keeper for getting his check passed. The shop keeper had supplied school 2 pairs of school uniform, shoes and shocks for 180 students of Class I to VIII to a school under Dabugan block in this district. The Goyal Foot Wear and Home Needs shop had supplied materials worth Rs. 1 lakh and 8 thousand. The materials were for the Government UP school of Dumuniguda. The materials had been handed over to a member of the school committee as per direction of E Sarojini, the Head Mistress.

However, the head mistress was seen in the video asking to give 15 percent PC to hand over him the cheque.

The said teacher is yet to give her reaction over this allegation. However, Dabugan BEO Prashant Kumar Hota has said that for whom the teacher had asked money he does not know, but will take action after investigation of the matter.