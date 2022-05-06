Lady Tahasildar suspended for alleged complicity in sand smuggling

Baripada: Odisha government suspended Mamtaj Moharana, the Tahasildar of Badasahi Tahasil in Mayurbhanj district for her alleged involvement in sand smuggling from the Budhabalanga riverbed.

The Governor of Odisha, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub rule (1) of Rule-12 of OCS (CC&A) Rules, 1962 placed the Tahasildar under suspension with immediate effect.

It is further order that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of Mamtaj shall be at Collectorate, and she shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the Collector and she shall be entitled to the payment of subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule-90 of Odisha Service Code.

A case has been filed against her at Badasahi Police station. The district administration filed the complaint based on the report of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had slammed the State government over sand smuggling from Arapata and Dingiri ghat of Budhabalanga river under Badasahi Tahasil.

The district administration had recommended the State government to suspend her.