Lady Sub-Inspector Tests COVID19 Positive In Odisha

Khurda: A lady sub-inspector of the Excise Police tested positive in Bhubaneswar, informed Khurda district Excise Superintendent Prasanna Acharya today.

As per sources, the lady sub-inspector had come to join duty at the Excise Superitendent’s office in Bhubaneswar.

After the sub-inspector complained of cold and fever, her swab sample was collected and was found COVID-19 positive.

After she was found positive , the entire excise office was completely sanitised and now she has been admitted to COVID hospital, said Khurda district Excise Superintendent