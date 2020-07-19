3 more COVID19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar
File Photo

Lady Sub-Inspector Tests COVID19 Positive In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khurda: A lady sub-inspector of the Excise Police tested positive in Bhubaneswar, informed Khurda district Excise Superintendent Prasanna Acharya today.

As per sources, the lady sub-inspector had come to join duty at the Excise Superitendent’s office in Bhubaneswar.

After the sub-inspector complained of cold and fever, her swab sample was collected and was found COVID-19 positive.

After she was found positive , the entire excise office was completely sanitised and now she has been admitted to COVID hospital, said  Khurda district Excise Superintendent

 

 

