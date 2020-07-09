Jajpur: A lady teacher was hacked to death while her male colleague sustained grievous injuries after they were attacked by unidentified man near Rachiipur Chakka in Jajpur Road of Odisha.

According to sources, an unknown man attacked her with sharp weapons while she was returning home from school with her male colleague following which she succumbed to the injuries on the spot.

The accused fled from the spot soon after attacking the teachers.

A passerby spotted the teachers and alerted the police .

Soon a team of police reached the spot and rescued the injured teacher and sent him to the Jajpur Community Health Centre(CHC).

The lady teacher’s body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

Further investigation into the matter is underway to trace the absconding killer.