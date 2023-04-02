Lady police SI arrested for sexually harassing woman journalist in Odisha

Bhadrak: A lady Police Sub-Inspector (SI) of Odisha Police has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing a woman journalist on Sunday.

The arrested lady police officer has been identified as Chudamani marine police station lady SI Tapaswini Mohapatra.

According to reports, a woman journalist of a web channel had filed a police complaint at Bhadrak Town Police Station against Tapaswini Mohapatra alleging that she was sexually harassed by the lady cop. Based, on the complaint, Tapaswini was arrested and forwarded to the court.

Speaking about the incident, Bhadrak City DSP Anshuman Dwivedi said, “Based on the woman’s allegation a case was registered at Bhadrak Town Police station under 191/23. In her complaint, the woman had alleged that Tapaswini Mohapatra had sexually harassed her.”

“Based on the prima facie investigation and Tapaswini Mohapatra’s medical examination, she was arrested and forwarded to the court as per the concerned sections of the IPC,” he added.

The DSP further said that Tapaswini Mohapatra has been placed under suspension as she is involved in criminal activities.

Sources said that a love affair between Tapaswini Mohapatra and the victim had started in 2021. Both of them even had agreed to marry each other. However, recently they fought for some unknown reason, following which the woman journalist filed a complaint against Mohapatra.