Lady IIC attacked by theft accused with blade at Bisoi police station

Bisoi: A woman inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Bisoi police station in Mayurbhanj district was allegedly attacked by a theft accused with a blade.

According to sources, one Sushant Deo was arrested for stealing donation money from Bisoi Shiv Mandir and was questioning him. He shared all the information regarding theft.

When IIC Mini Bhoi was alone at the police station, the accused who was carrying a blade with him attacked her all of a sudden. She was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. She sustained multiple injuries to her neck, hand and other parts of her body in the attack.

The police have started an investigation into the matter, but are yet to find out the exact reason for the attack on the lady IIC.

A case was registered against the accused under Sec 34,332,333,324, 354 and 307 and a medical examination will be conducted and will be court forwarded.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV and it took place on October 26.