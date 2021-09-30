Lady ICDS Supervisor In Odisha under Vigilance Scanner

Berhampur: Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Supervisor, Berhampur sector under C.D.P.O. Nilagiri of Balasore district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance today.

The lady officer has been identified as Subarana Singh, she was held while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand).

The lady was held while accepting the above mentioned from a Complainant for verification of documents of his cousin, a newly appointed Anganwadi worker (AWW) under Berhampur Sector, Nilagiri.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused.

In this connection Balasore Vigilance P.S.case no 19/21 has been registered. Simultaneous searches have been launched at office and residential house of Singh at Berhampur, Nilagiri.