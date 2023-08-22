Lady Home Guard’s suicide attempt in Angul: OHRC takes suo motu cognizance, seeks reports

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of the lady Home Guard’s suicide attempt in Angul and sought report over the incident.

The OHRC has directed the Odisha Police DG to conducted an investigation into the matter and submit a report before September 15.

It is to be noted here that a woman home guard Sairindri Sahu leveled serious allegations against the wife of the North Central Range DIG of Odisha Police Brijesh Kumar Rai. Sahu claimed that Rai’s wife tortured her so much that she attempted to commit suicide by lying on the train line on August 4. Though she survived, but lost both her legs.

Currently, the woman home guard is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack City.

After the matter came to light today, DIG Ray was transferred to the Police headquarters at Cuttack. Further investigation into the matter is underway.