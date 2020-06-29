Lady Home Guard sexually abuses girl for 4 years in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Umerkote: A lady home guard confined a young girl and allegedly sexually abused her for four years in Nabarangpur district of Odisha. The matter came to light after the victim lodged an FIR in Umerkote Police Station in the district.

As per reports, a lady homeguard posted in Nabarangpur district took with her a young girl for engaging in domestic works. She allegedly kept the girl in confinement and did not allowed her to go outside. Also, she allegedly kept sexual relationship with the girl for long four year. The girl was kept at a rented house in Kusumguda area under Umerkote block.

The lady home guard intimidated the girl to not to reveal anybody about it saying that in case she reveals about it the lady cop would commit suicide and the girl’s family members will have to languish in jail for it.

Two months back the girl managed to return to her native village. However, the home guard threatened the victim’s family that in case they reveal about the incident to anybody, she would commit suicide and they will languish in jail.

However, the victim gathered courage to file a complaint lately. The said lady home guard has been transferred to Dabugan police station four months back.

Asked about the incident Umerkote SDPO said that since the case is under investigation, nothing can be said on it at this point of time.