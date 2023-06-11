Lady Don posing as BMC official arrested for extorting money from street vendors

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Saturday have arrested a lady don from Sailashree Vihar area who was posing as BMC official and was extorting money from the street vendors. The police have also arrested one of her aide.

The accused have been identified as Anu Mishra and her aide Omkar Yadav.

According to Chandrsekharpur Police Station SI Prakash Majhi, Anu and her aide had encroached a government land and was giving the land on rent to various people.

Anu had introduced herself as BMC officer and kept collecting money from roadside vendors in Sailashree Vihar area. They had rented out a shop to one Yogendra Swain for Rs 1000 per month. Due to some reason he was unable to pay the rent for four months. Later, some bouncers came and ransacked the shop of Yogendra.

A youth named Dillip Sahoo of the locality stopped the accused woman from collecting money and tried to ascertain her real identity as an official of the civic body.

When Anu and her aide were trying to flee the spot in a car, some more youths of the locality stopped them from escaping. On being detained, Omkar took out his weapon and started attacking the local youths. However, the youths overpowered him.

On being informed about the incident, the Chandrsekharpur police reached the spot and arrested Anu and Omkar for extorting money. The police have also seized the car and weapons.