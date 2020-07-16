Lady cop thrashes youth without allegation in Odisha’s Kandhamal: Watch

G Udaygiri: A lady cop allegedly thrashed a youth without any complain against him in Kandhamal district of Odisha. She reportedly also sought an undertaking from the wife of the victim before releasing him. However, she did not mention for which crime the youth was beaten.

The victim has been identified as MD Palle Khan from Pathan Sahi in G. Udaygiri area of the district.

As per reports, lady ASI Koushalya Behera went to the house of Palle Khan in a Police vehicle accompanied by 2 home guards at about 10 pm on July 11 and asked him to come to the Police station. Accordingly, Khan had to walk to the police station along with the 2 home guards. After sitting for about 2 hours in the Thana as he asked for what reason he has been called, the lady ASI allegedly thrashed him black and blue.

In the meanwhile the victim’s wife and mother reached the police station. The lady cop allegedly even scolded them using slang.

After a while the cop allegedly asked the two women to write an undertaking and released the youth. She asked the victim’s wife to write that she is taking her husband to home in completely healthy condition.

Following the ordeal, Palle Khan complained the matter to the SDPO. However, as the SDPO denied to accept the written complaint the family approached the Police Superintendent at Phulbani and complained the matter. The family has sough justice in this matter.

It has been alleged that the same lady cop also abused the victim in the market with a lathi, the video of which has gone viral.