Lady Cop Thrashed While Trying To Solve Fight Between Husband And Wife

Keonjhar: A lady cop was thrashed while trying to solve a fight between a couple.

This strange incident has taken place under Ghasipur Police limits in Padanpur village of Keonjhar.

While the police woman had gone to solve a fight between a husband and wife and she was beaten up black and blue.

Anuradha Sethi, a Sub-inspector of Odisha Police faced this misfortune and got badly hurt.

While she was trying to solve the fight between the couple, a youth got agitated and punched her in the face.

“The youth involved in the offence will be arrested soon,” assured the SDPO of Anandpur.

The husband and wife on the other hand are playing the blame game on each other.

Both the husband and wife have filed complaints against each other in the local police Station.