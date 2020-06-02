Malkangiri: Police Sub Inspector Subhashree Nayak from this district of Odisha has again hit the headlines thanks to her work as a Good Samaritan. She rescued an old man, who was injured in a road mishap.

It is to be noted that the lady cop was in news few days before after South Superstar Chiranjeevi praised her on social media and later talked to her via video call after noticing her feeding poor people.

As per reports, an old man got injured in a road mishap on Monday in Malkangiri. Fortunately Subhashree Nayak came to know about it. She rushed to the accident spot and rescued the old man.

Later she wanted to drop the victim at his place when came to know that the old man has no body to take care. Accordingly she took him to an old age home. She herself helped him taking bath and later provided him food.

The members of Jay Malkangiri, a social organisation of Malkangiri, helped her in the whole process. Locals are all praise for Subhashree these days for her good work. Before this also she has helped many people in distress.