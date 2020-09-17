lady cop misbehaved in Bhubaneswar

Lady cop misbehaved in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, One held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A youth was arrested in the capital city of Odisha on Thursday for violating Covid 19 restrictions and misbehaving with a lady cop. The incident took place in Nayapalli police limits in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, one Bikash Pradhan had set at an OMFED parlour in the VIP colony area without wearing a mask when Sub Inspector of Nayapalli Police Station Pratima Sahu and other police personnel were on official duty found him violating Covid norm. Accordingly, the SI fined him Rs.100 for not wearing mask.

However, aggrieved with it, Vikash started arguing with the lady cop and misbehave her in public. Later, at about 9 pm he allegedly followed Sahu and tried to capture Police activity on his mobile phone. As he was asked to refrain from the act, he allegedly misbehaved the lady cop and other cops of the Police Station.

After a complaint was lodged in this matter in Nayapalli Police Station Vikash was arrested and forwarded to the Court.

The accused is reportedly from Ganjam district.

