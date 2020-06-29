Lady cop cleans Thana premises in Ganjam of Odisha

Berhampur: In the wake of Coronavirus a lady cop was recently seen cleaning the police station floor in the Thana premises in Ganjam district of Odisha. Few days before an ASI of the same Police Station had been detected positive with Coronavirus.

As per reports, Santosini Oram, the IIC of Berhampur Sadar Police station was seen cleaning the Thana premises herself as a security measure to check the spread of Coronavirus. Other staff of the police station also helped her in the work.

It has been learnt that on most of the days the IIC herself takes the broom to clean the premises while other staffs also do the same. This inspiring act of the lady cop has earned appreciation.