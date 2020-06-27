lady police inspector attacked in bhubaneswar

Lady cop attacked in Bhubaneswar of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A lady cop was attacked in Khandagiri area in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday. The owner of a lodge has been arrested in this connection.

As per reports, the lady police Inspector had visited Bhubaneswar for a medical work. Argument started in the matter of parking bike which later escalated and the cop was attacked. The incident took place in Khandagiri area.

It has been learnt that the lady police Inspector has been posted in the Police Superintendent office in Rayagada district of the state.

Details awaited

