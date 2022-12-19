Lady blackmailer case: Court rejects ED’s plea to take Archana Nag on remand again

Bhubaneswar: In the latest development in the Archana Nag blackmailer case, the Additional District Judge ADJ-3 court in Bhubaneswar today rejected the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take Nag on another round of remand.

The investigating agency had reportedly prayed before the court to take Nag on a two-day remand again while producing her before it following the completion of her remand period today.

The ED had asked the court permission to take her on a remand on two more days to question her further over her money laundering case.

While rejecting the ED’s plea to take Archana Nag on remand, the court sent her to Jharpada jail.

It is to be noted here that the court had permitted the agency to take Archana Nag on 6-day remand and her husband Jagabandhu Chand on a 9-day remand to interrogate them over the money laundering case.