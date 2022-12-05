Lady Blackmailer Archana Nag appears before court again

Bhubaneswar: Lady blackmailer Archana Nag was produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before the District & Session Court in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will seek permission from court to take Archana Nag on a remand. She was brought under tight security from Jharpada jail and ED is probing into Archana Nag’s black mailing case.

So far, ED has interrogated around nine people in this case and there is information that the investigative agency will interrogate six more people in the honey trap case.

Archana had been arrested by the Commissionerate Police on October 6 on charges of sextortion and honey trapping. Her husband, Jagabandhu Chand was arrested on October 22 from his house in Bhubaneswar.

Both Nag and her husband are lodged in the Special Jail here at Jharpara. The couple allegedly amassed assets worth Rs 30 crore within four years by blackmailing influential people. The case is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).