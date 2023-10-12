LAccMI bus service to start from October 12 in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: The golden chapter in the history of Odisha’s transport development will start from October 12, 2023 at the Bonda Ghati in Malkangiri district.

According to reports, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch the much-talked-about LAccMI bus service. The Chief Minister will visit Malkangiri district on October 12.

The LAccMI bus service will be inaugurated in Malkangari. After the launch of the scheme from Malkangari, more than 1,000 buses will be deployed in different phases to transport people across the state.

The state government has allocated Rs 3,178 crores for running buses under LAccMI Yojana. In the state cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on the last September 15, the government approved the expenditure of 3 thousand 178 crore rupees for LAccMI Yojana from 2023-24 to 2025-26. This fund has been approved. It has been decided to provide funding for two more years on the basis of performance.

In the first phase, 36 buses have reached Malkangiri. More than 1000 buses will be deployed under this scheme. Communication facility between district headquarters or major cities will be made available through LAccMI Express. The state government has implemented the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme in the current financial year with the aim of starting bus services to the capital and every panchayat of the state.

On October 9, the Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) V.K. Pandian met the employees of buses under the LAccMI Scheme of the Odisha Government and advised them to treat the passengers as their own family members.

About 650 staff including bus drivers, conductors and managers of the buses took part in the meeting of Pandian.