Labourers from Odisha Stranded in Secunderabad due to Coronavirus Lockdown

Jajpur: As India goes under total lockdown, labourers from Jajpur district of Odisha remain trapped in Telangana’s Secunderabad.

There are 22 labourers who are trapped in a single building.

The labourers have requested the Odisha State administration through a video message to rescue them and bring back home as soon as possible.

They belong to of Dharamsala, Barabati, Baruan and Jajpur road areas of Jajpur district.

The labourers were working in a hotel located in paradise circle area of Secunderabad.

But as the lock down process began in the country they are trapped in their residence.

These people are running short of money and don’t have ample food supplies to survive the period.

As train and bus services were stopped under the total lock down safety protocol, it has become hard for them to move out of their homes and travel back home.