Labourers defy social distancing while going for work, photo goes viral in Odisha’s Ganjam

Ganjam: Pictures went viral where two pick-up vans were seen carrying labourers, defying the social distancing norms and wearing no face-masks in Digapahandi area of Ganjam district on Thursday.

With everyday spike in the number of coronavirus cases, Ganjam district continues to report highest Covid19 numbers in the State.

The administration and police are putting relentless efforts to bring the Covid-19 situation under control in the district. But unfortunately, their efforts seem to fall apart after the photo came to the light where the pick-up vans were seen not giving importance to covid19 guidelines while picking up the labourers to their workplaces.

It is worthwhile to mention here that India is on lockdown to fight coronavirus since last five months. During the lockdown many lost their jobs while many were deprived of their salaries. The migrant workers became the worse-hit groups during the lockdown.

After over months of rough, jobless existence few labourers have resumed their work during unlock 2.0.

However, the picture is an example where the workers were seen putting their lives on stake again, in order to cope with the situation.