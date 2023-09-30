Labourer killed in hit-and-run on footpath in Bhubaneswar

A car reportedly ran over the labourer who was asleep on footpath near Rajmahal Square in the capital city of Odisha late last night

By Abhilasha 0
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: A car reportedly ran over the labourer who was asleep on footpath near Rajmahal Square in the capital city of Odisha late last night.

The identity of deceased not ascertained yet.

After the accident, the labourer has been shifted to Capital hospital and later post-mortem will be conducted.

(Details coming soon)

