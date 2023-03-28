Labourer dies under mysterious circumstances in Odisha

Bhanjanagar: In an unfortunate incident, in Bhatkhali hills under Kabisuryanagar police station in Ganjam district of Odisha a labourer has lost his life.

According to available reports, a labourer has died after being crushed under a rock while working in the area.

The deceased labourer belonged from outside Odisha, said reliable reports on Tuesday.

The Kabisuryanagar police station (IIC) informed that the dead body has been seized and the investigation is underway.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Further detailed report in this case is awaited.