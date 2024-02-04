Labour ‘sardar’ holds minor girl from Odisha captive in Andhra Pradesh as her ailing father dies

Balangir: In an extremely unfortunate incident, a labour ‘sardar’ reportedly held a minor girl from Odisha captive in Andhra Pradesh as her ailing father died.

One Kanhu Malick of Sulekela village in Odisha’s Balangir district had gone to the neighbouring state along with his family members to work in a brick kiln. Recently, he fell sick. However, the labour ‘sardar’ allegedly forced him to work without any leave or treatment following which his health condition deteriorated.

After repeated requests, the labour ‘sardar’ left Kanhu and his family members to return to Odisha for his treatment but allegedly held his minor daughter captive. He did not allow the girl to return with her family members even though he took Rs 50,000 from the poor family.

Sadly, Kanhu died on his way to home. Later, after reaching the village, the family members along with the locals staged a protest with the body. They sought the intervention of the local administration for the immediate release of Kanhu’s minor daughter from the labour ‘sardar’ and compensation for the poor family.