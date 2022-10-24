Labor critical after coming in contact with 11kv live wire in Boudh district

Boudh: A labor has been reported critical after coming in contact with 11kv live wire in Manamunda area here in Odisha today.

The injured victim has been identified as Matin Sheikh.

According to reports,Matin had gone to a house for construction work. While he was busy with his work, he came in contact with a 11kv live electric wire.

As a result, he received critical injuries from the electric shock.

Soon, he was rushed to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla for treatment.

As per reports, he is still undergoing treatment by the doctors of the hospital.

It is to be noted that on October 3 in a case of the electric accident,three women were electrocuted to death by coming in contact with a live electric wire in Tangiri village under Bimala Panchayat of Keonjhar district Besides, one of the victims was pregnant, said sources. As per reports, the three victims had gone for goat herding.