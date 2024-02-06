Kulfi vendor’s class 8 son’s ‘Vote of Thanks’ at World Odia Language Conference wins hearts

Bhubaneswar: Undoubtedly, the Odisha government took all possible steps to make the much-awaited first Odia Language Conference a grand success. It was so successful and immensely loved and accepted by the people that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended it for another three days.

While attending the first-of-its-kind festival at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik announced that the World Odia Language Conference would be organised once in every five years. Initially, the event was scheduled to be held between February 3 and February 5. However, the CM extended for three days.

While thousands of people including students, linguists, writers, achievers and great personalities from Odisha attended the three-day grand event physically arraignments were made for Odias living outside the state and country to attend the conference in the digitally.

Though several noted people spoke about Odia language and how it can be preserved and popularized across the globe, the ‘vote of thanks’ speech of class 8 student won the hearts at the conference. Even Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was surprised by the boy’s confidence and eloquent speech.

Patnaik even personally spoke with the school student and patted on his back. Name of the boy is Sidharth Kumar Sahu, who is a son of Kulfi vendor of Cuttack City. But the poverty of his family has not kept him back from doing well in his studies and extracurricular activities.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) also in its X handle appreciated Sidharth. “The first ‘World Odia Language Conference’ gave an opportunity to talented people. In the valedictory session of the conference, the unique style of performing the thanksgiving work of Sidharth Kumar Sahu, the son of a kulfi vendor from Cuttack and a student of class 8, was highly appreciated by the Chief Minister Shri @Naveen_Odisha. On such a stage and in the presence of several distinguished guests, Sidharth’s speech in Odia language is an introduction to his young talent. May his future be bright,” it said.