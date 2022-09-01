Kuakhai drowning case

Kuakhai Minor Drowning Case: Body of second minor boy fished out

Cuttack: The body of second minor boy was recovered in Cuttack today morning, who had been swept away in the water while taking bath in Kuakhai river at Pratap Nagari area yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Ritu Ranjan Madhi of Patia area in Bhubaneswar.

Five boys aged between 15-16-year-old had reportedly come from Patia to Pratap Nagari to participate in Ganesh Puja. Then they went to Kuakhai river to take bath, while taking a selfie three of them slipped and were swept away. Locals somehow managed to rescue one while the other two boys went missing and could not be traced.

On being informed, ODRAF and Fire Service Team and launched a search operation and recovered body of a minor  Ashutosh Pal.

