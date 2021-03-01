Bhubaneswar: The Kuakhai LHS bridge on NH 16 in the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack road will be closed for public use for 60 days starting from tomorrow for urgent repair works, Commissionerate Police informed.

“In order to facilitate the repair works for the benefit of the commuters, there is a need for diversion of the vehicles for smooth flow of traffic at Kuakhai bridge, on NH 16 and the approach roads for safety and security of commuters,” said a Public Notice released by Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police.

“All the vehicles coming from Bhubaneswar side towar

ds Cuttack side shall not ply on this bridge (LHS) and shall be diverted towards middle Kuakhai bridge from 02.03. 2021 to 02.05.2021,” the notice said about diversion of traffic.