KSOM Ranked 2nd in Times BBA Education Ranking Survey 2020

Bhubaneswar: In yet another landmark, KIIT School of Management has been ranked 2nd in the Times BBA Education Ranking Survey 2020. The Survey was conducted on the top BBA colleges offering full time BBA courses in India. The research had three major modules including Desk Research, Factual survey & Perceptual Rating survey. Post collection of data a methodical analysis was done to rate the various BBA colleges that participated in the study and rank them accordingly. The survey was executed during the 1st week of July to 3rd week of August 2020.

The ranking process in the current year, imbibed a holistic research module involving an objective study and a perceptual study. While the objective study is done to capture a true reflection of what exists, the perceptual study on the other hand is deemed important to comprehend how the different actors and the stakeholders perceive the institutes. Thus, these two modules in tandem help to make the ranking process more robust.

KSOM is one of the oldest private B-schools of the country with a glorious past. With 80% faculty from corporate and half of them from IIMs, IITs, XLRI, MDI and other top B Schools of the country, the teaching quality is world class. Many of its students have gone to head companies, start their own venture, or occupy senior management positions in various organizations.

Congratulating the students, faculties and staff of KSOM over the success of KSOM, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, it is one of India’s most premier B-schools and have been consistently ranked as one of the best B-schools of Eastern India, year after year.