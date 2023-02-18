Krushi Odisha 2023: Governor launches AI-Chatbot Ama KrushAI

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal today attended the valedictory session of the Krushi Odisha 2023 and inaugurated the Ama KrushAI, an AI-powered ChatBot.

According to reports, AI-Chatbot Ama KrushAI helps farmers with the best agronomic practices, govt schemes and loan products from over 40 commercial and cooperative banks.

Under the 5T program, this is the latest step Krushi Bibhag is taking towards leveraging AI to improve extension delivery for millions of farmers in Odisha. The app would be beneficial for farmers as well as officials.

While gracing the valedictory function of ‘Krushi Odisha,’ the Governor said that ‘the civilisational journey of human being commenced with cultivation and the entire process of farming is in essence a spiritual culture’.

The Krushi Odisha 2023 was inaugurated at the Biju Patnaik Play Ground at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar on February 16. It was organised by Odisha government’s Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment jointly with Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).