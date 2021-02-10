Kotia Rural Polls By Andhra Pradesh: Odisha Moves SC, Files Petition Seeking Contempt Of Court Proceedings

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday moved the Supreme Court over Kotia rural polls by Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission.

According to reports, advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra filed a petition, on behalf of Odisha government, seeking contempt of court proceedings against Andhra Pradesh government.

It is to be noted here that Andhra Pradesh has fixed February 13 and 17 for holding the polls in the three villages.

Notably, both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been claiming their rights over the Kotia gram panchayat which comprises 28 villages.

In the notification for the polls, Andhra Pradesh has included Talaganjeipadar, Phatuseneri and Phagunaseneri villages under its Salur block.

Recently, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched several developmental projects in the Kotia region.