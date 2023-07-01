Koraput: Two minor boys drown to death in pond

In a heart-wrenching incident, two minor brothers died after drowning in a pond at Kanjana village under Lamtaput block of the district.

Koraput: As many as two minor boys died reportedly after drowning in a pond in Odisha’s Koraput district on Saturday. The heart-wrenching incident took place at Kanjana village under Lamtaput block of the district.

Sources said that Papinder Kirsani (8) and Amit Kirsani (7) were playing while their parents – Arjun Kirsani and Laba Kirsani – were working in the field.

Later, the couple found Papinder and Amit missing from the spot where they were playing. Soon, they searched for their sons at all possible locations. However, they could not.

Sometime later, the villagers found Papinder and Amit floating in a nearby pond and rescued them immediately. However, by that time both had already died.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village following the unfortunate and untimely death of the two brothers.

