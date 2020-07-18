Koraput: The Koraput District administration has shut the Koraput Town Police Station and a police outpost in Koraput Town following the detection of COVID cases.

According to reports, four cops from the police station and two other cops from the temporary police outpost set up in Koraput Town tested positive for Coronavirus.

Koraput Superintendent of Police (SP) informed that now all the work will be done at the Koraput Sadar police.

The SP further said that the decision for closure of the police station and outpost has been taken for security reason and to check the spread of COVOD-19.

Meanwhile, all the police personnel, who tested positive for the deadly virus have been admitted at a COVID Hospital for treatment.