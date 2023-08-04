Koraput: Police IIC and ASI suspended in bribery case

Koraput: The Inspector in Charge (IIC) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Dasamantpur Police Station of Odisha’s Koraput district have been suspended in a bribery case.

The IIC identified as Chandrabhanu Mohanty and ASI Deepika Hira were earlier arrested in connection with the case.

According to sources, Odisha Vigilance caught Chandrabhanu and Deepika red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 to settle a case. Following the incident, the Vigilance team arrested the duo. On Friday, Chandrabhanu and Deepika were suspended from their posts, informed Koraput SP.

The duo is under police custody presently and an investigation is underway.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.