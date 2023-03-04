Koraput: Miscreants open fire at businessman’s son in Jeypore

Koraput: A group of miscreants opened fire at the son of a well-known businessman at Lakshmi Indira Panda Street on National Highway 26 in Jeypore town of the Koraput district today.

According to sources, a group of criminals shot two rounds of bullets at Adarsh Agarwal, the son of Pawan Agarwal, a well-known businessman in Jeypore. However, he escaped unhurt as the bullets did not hit him.

On being informed, Jeypore Town Police with the help of a scientific team reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Apart from collecting evidence from the crime spot, the police are also verifying the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas.

Meanwhile, Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati and BJP leader Gautam Samantray visited the businessman’s house and inquired about Adarsh’s health condition.