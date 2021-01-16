Koraput: Laxmipur BDO Dillip Pattnaik suspended

Koraput: Tightening the noose around corrupt officials Odisha government on Saturday suspended the Block Development Officer of Laxmipur block in Koraput district.

As per reports, Laxmipur BDO Dillip Kumar Pattnaik was suspended on Saturday. A proceeding had been initiated against Pattnaik on 5th September 2006 when he was the Tehsildar in Pipili of Puri district.

On the basis of this complaint he had been suspended from duty on November 9, 2009. However, he had managed to get a stay against this from OAT. On the other hand, though Odisha Government had served him with show cause notice, which he had not filed.

Later Patnaik had been asked to file the answer of the show cause notice by October 20, 2018. However, he had not filed the answer despite several reminders. Accordingly, he has been suspended.

A government letter issued on January 15 from the Revenue department conveys about the suspension.