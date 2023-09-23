Koraput: Ex-Development Clerk convicted in Vigilance trap case

Koraput: Ex-Development Clerk convicted

Koraput: The Ex-Development Clerk of Kashipur Block in Koraput district of Odisha has reportedly been convicted in a vigilance trap case with 3 years RI and fine.

The Ex-Development Clerk has been identified as Prakash Kumar Sahu.

As per reports, today the Ex-Development Clerk, Kashipur Block, Dist-Koraput, A/p-Senior Revenue Assistant, office of CDPO, Chandrapur, Dist-Rayagada, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Koraput Vigilance PS case No.21 dt.28.09.2020 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for issuing work order to execute work under MLALAD Fund, was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and fine of Rs.5,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for commission of offence U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal Sahu from service following his conviction.

Rupadhar Nayak, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Koraput Division had investigated the case and Sashidhar Pattnaik, Special P.P, Vigilance, Jeypore conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

