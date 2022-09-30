Koraput: Dead body of school student found on rooftop of his house

Jeypore: In an unfortunate incident, the dead body of a student in seventh standard was found on the roof of his house. The deceased was named Shibashis Nayak. He was a resident of Jeypore town in Koraput district. He was discovered on the rooftop after he returned home from school. Jeypore town police has reached the place of incident and has started the preliminary investigation.

According to reports, since a few days some people who were not students of his school had been threatening him and demanding money. Shibashis had informed his father of this incident as well.

As per the reports, he returned back from school after writing his exam. Following this, members of his family found him on the rooftop in an unconscious state. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. However, the doctor declared him dead at the hospital.

According to the officials at his school, there were no suspicious activities that had happened inside the school. They maintained that there had been no accidents either. They also stated that his guardians had not informed the school regarding this matter.

It has been reported that a few months ago a case was registered with the town police where some anti-social youths had been blackmailing a young girl with intimate pictures of her and demanding Rs 50,000.