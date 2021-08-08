Koraput coffee aroma to make entry in international market

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Koraput coffee aroma is all set to make an entry in the international market as the Tata Coffee announced to procure and market the coffee from the district.

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today informed that Tata Group has started selling the homegrown brand of Koraput coffee, keeping its identity intact. The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of farmers of Koraput who have led from the front and made the district’s coffee popular.

The dedication and commitment of farmers like Kasampadar’s Sulochana Khara has made Koraput coffee popular. She has sold 200 kg of coffee to Tribal Development Co-operative. Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL) and thus has become a successful coffee farmer in the State, said Patnaik.

Plantation of Coffee has played a vital role in safeguarding the livelihood of the locals during the COVID pandemic, he added.