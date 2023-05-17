Koraput: Bandhugan CDPO in Vigilance net

Koraput: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday apprehended Bandhugan CDPO and SRA while they were demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant for the issue of an appointment order.

The accused persons have been identified as Namita Rani Paul, Child Development Project Officer, Bandhugaon, Dist- Koraput and Aswini Kumar Pradhan, Senior Revenue Assistant (SRA), at the office of the CDPO, Bandhugaon.

As per reports, a short while ago today Namita Rani Paul and Aswini Kumar Pradhan were apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.40,000 from a complainant for the issue of an appointment letter and acceptance of joining report of his daughter as Anganwadi Worker.

The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized from the possession of accused Aswini Kumar Pradhan.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S case No.15 dtd. 16.05.2023 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

An investigation is underway against the accused persons, Paul, CDPO and Pradhan, SRA.

More information awaited.