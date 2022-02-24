Koraput: Asst Engineer, Electrical, TPSODL, Boriguma in Vigilance net

Koraput: Tightening the noose around neck of corrupt officials, Odisha Vigilance on Thursday apprehended the Assistant Engineer (AE), Electrical, TPSODL, Boriguma in Koraput district for demanding and accepting undue advantage.

The tainted Assistant Engineer has been identified as Prabeen Kumar Hota.

As per reports, on Thursday Hota was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.10, 000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand) from a complainant (helper on outsourcing basis) at Boriguma Electrical Section, in order to facilitate continuance of his contractual engagement.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid today wherein the accused Prabeen Kumar Hota, A.E. was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.10,000/- from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Hota and seized in presence of witnesses. Right hand wash as well as shirt pocket wash of Hota gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the office chamber and Govt. residential house of Hota at Boriguma and his rented residential house at Semiliguda, Dist-Koraput and house at native village Digapada, PS-Kodala, Dist: Ganjam.

During searches Rs 4,05,600/- cash has been recovered so far. He has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S. Case No.3 dated 23.02.2022 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.

Hota, A.E. was under the scanner of Vigilance following allegations of Corruption by tampering of meters, exchange of transformers showing them as damaged, providing illegal connections to small and medium commercial consumers etc.

In another case Ex-BDO (retired), Gudvela Block, Dist-Bolangir who was facing trial for demand and acceptance of bribe of Rs 5000 was convicted.

As per reports, Kedarnath Bhoi, Ex-BDO (retired), Gudvela Block, Dist-Bolangir, was facing trial in the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir in Sambalpur Vigilance P.S. Case No.83 dated 13.11.2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification of Rs.5,000/- (Rupees Five Thousand) from a complainant to issue work order in his favour for construction of IAY house.

Today the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir convicted him and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs.2, 000/- (Rupees Two Thousand) U/s 13(2) of the P.C. Act, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The substantive sentences are to run concurrently. L.K. Jal, Ex-DSP, Vigilance Sambalpur Division had investigated the case and J.K. Sahu, Special P.P, Vigilance, Bolangir conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.