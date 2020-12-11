konark light and sound show
File Photo Of The Light And Sound Show At Konark Sun Temple

Konark Sun Temple’s Light And Sound Show To Restart From December 13

By WCE 2

Gop: The famous light and sound show at Konark Sun Temple is all set to restart again from December 13 said a circular issued today.

It is noteworthy that the show had been discontinued nine months back due to the Covid pandemic.

The equipment is being checked. The officials are ensuring that all the required Covid precautions and guidelines are strictly adhered too.

The much-awaited light and sound show at Konark Sun Temple will restart from December 13 after nine months that was closed following COVID-19 pandemic.

The duration of the show will be for 40-minute in three languages, viz. Odia, Hindi and English and will showcase the rich cultural heritage and history of the Black Pagoda. The tickets will be priced at Rs.50/- each.

